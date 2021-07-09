WIND GAP, Pa. | Rep. Ann Flood (R-Northampton) on Friday announced that an in-person assistance program for area veterans and their families will be available at her district office in Wind Gap, on a monthly basis.
The free service was put on hold last year due to the restrictions resulting from COVID-19, officials stated.
An American Legion service officer will be in Flood’s office on the second Wednesday of each month, starting July 14, to meet with veterans and/or their family members, according to office employees.
Veterans do not need to be an American Legion member to take part in the program. Those interested in scheduling an appointment should call 610-746-2100, officials note.
“Area veterans are encouraged to take advantage of this free service,” said Flood. “They deserve to receive all the benefits coming to them and we are pleased to assist in that process.”
The American Legion service officer will be available to answer questions about veterans benefits and help file claims officials say, including questions about compensation and pension claims, education benefits, enrollment in the VA health care system, burial and survivor benefits, state benefits, and obtaining military personnel and medical records.
Flood’s office is located at 196 W. Moorestown Rd., Wind Gap, PA 18091.