EASTON, Pa. | State Rep. Robert Freeman announced that $429,205 in grant funding has been awarded to Hellertown and West Easton boroughs, on Thursday.
The funding was approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority through the Monroe County Local Share Account and Northampton Local Share Account programs, Freeman's press release stated.
“These funding awards provide the financial means to allow our municipal governments and qualifying local organizations to undertake important projects that, as a result, strengthen our communities,” Freeman said. “When we look, not just here in Northampton County but in communities across the commonwealth, we understand how vital these investments and projects are.”
The grants are dedicated to park improvements at Dimmick and Authority parks in Hellertown Borough, and for continued work on the Public Works Garage in West Easton Borough according to Freeman.
Freeman also explained that the LSA funding is generated from casinos, located in host or neighboring counties, and are distributed by the Department of Community and Economic Development within Gov. Wolf’s administration. They are designed to help economic development, job training, community improvement and public interest projects.