ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A congresswoman called out a community center in Allentown during aggressive questioning in a committee hearing in Washington.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia, said the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center used COVID relief money on drag queen story times.

The center disputed that assertion in a statement Thursday:

"We are grateful to have been the recipient of ARP funding, which supported the Center through an extraordinarily challenging time for both our Center and for our nation. Per their stated purpose, these funds were used to keep our dedicated staff employed and to keep our services both accessible and high-quality for the disenfranchised community we so proudly serve. Our story hour programming has always been and remains underfunded. Our Center has never used government funds to operate this program."

Bradbury-Sullivan holds "Queer Story Hour" for kids and families.

The reference came Wednesday during the House Oversight and Accountability Committee's first hearing in the new Congress. The hearing focused on what it called fraud and waste in federal pandemic spending.

Greene, a hard-right Republican who just returned to committees after being ousted by a Democrat-controlled House two years ago, was questioning Gene Dodaro, head of the Government Accountability Office.

Greene wanted to know how much federal COVID relief money was given to the drag queen story times at Bradbury-Sullivan, which she described as events " where men dress up as women and read confusing books to children."

She said the center was given $16,000 in COVID relief funds that went towards the events.

Greene also mentioned Planned Parenthood and Illinois schools in her questioning.