HARRISBURG, Pa. - A lawmaker representing part of Lehigh County is one of six representatives in the Pennsylvania House tasked with finding a way forward regarding a proposed constitutional amendment to retroactively extend the statute of limitations for victims of childhood sex abuse.

Rep. Peter Schweyer (D-Lehigh), will be part of the Speaker’s Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward, according to Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi.

Rozzi said the Democratic and Republican members of the group are tasked with finding a bipartisan agreement. The workgroup will consist of three members from the Republican Caucus and three members from the Democratic Caucus.

Rozzi says each member represents varying interests and regions in the Commonwealth and "has shown a commitment to principle over politics."

"While the workgroup does not include any members of caucus leadership, it is my hope that caucus leadership will continue their negotiations while this workgroup carries out its charge," Rozzi said.

The other lawmakers in the workgroup are:

Rep. Paul Schemel, R-Franklin

Rep. Morgan Cephas, D-Phila.

Rep. Jason Ortitay, R-Allegheny/Washington

Rep. Valorie Gaydos, R-Allegheny

Rep. Tim Briggs, D-Montgomery

The workgroup will organize on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and will meet regularly until a path forward is reached, Rozzi said.