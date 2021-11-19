State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Lehigh) has filed to run for the 7th Congressional District seat in Pennsylvania.
Democrat Susan Wild currently represents the district, which covers Lehigh, Northampton, and parts of Monroe counties.
Mackenzie, currently serving in his sixth term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, represents the 134th Legislative District, which includes parts of Berks and Lehigh counties. For the 2021-22 Legislative Session, Mackenzie was selected to serve as a deputy majority whip.
Republican Lisa Scheller has already said she will run for the chance to be the Republican candidate to run against Wild in the November 2022 midterm elections.
Scheller ran against Wild for the 7th District seat in the November 2020 election, but lost.
Republicans are seeking to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate from Democrats in the 2022 midterms.