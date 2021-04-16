ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania Representative Mike Schlossberg rallied for changes to make school funding more equitable at a press conference Friday.
The representative described a system that was unfairly affecting schools even in his own district, which includes the Parkland and Allentown School districts.
Schlossberg said though the districts are separated by Cedar Crest Boulevard, the difference in resources between the two is drastic. He jokingly relayed how his wife, a teacher in ASD, relies on windows as her HVAC system.
Schlossberg has introduced legislation that would funnel more dollars to disadvantaged districts.
"{It would} provide supplemental funding to the poorest districts in the state. Locally, that means Allentown and Bethlehem," said Schlossberg (D-132).
The plan would divvy up $100 million to those 100 schools.
Allentown would get an additional $6.5 million. Bethlehem would get $2.5 million.
But not everyone is on board.
"These school districts that Rep. Schlossberg is trying to help already get the largest proportion of state funding sent to them," said Jason Gottesman, Spokesperson for the PA House Republican Caucus.
Gottesman said school spending in Pa. is already at an all-time high.
There are other criticisms of the proposal.
"Really, the key is where does that hundred million dollars come from?" said Pa. Rep. Doyle Heffley (R-122).
"Candidly, that's the magic question," Schlossberg said.
Schlossberg said his plan wouldn’t take money away from any districts.
"For funding to work, it's got to be a steady revenue stream, which may mean taxes," Schlossberg said.
"Now is not the time to be asking taxpayers for more money," Gottesman said.
Schlossberg said the money could also come from appropriating existing revenue.
He acknowledged in a Republican controlled legislature, his proposal is unlikely to pass as is, but he said it's a good starting point for negotiations.