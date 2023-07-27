HARRISBURG, Pa. - State Rep. Mike Schlossberg is hoping it's not too late to get through funding for a bill near and dear to his heart: House Bill 849, which passed the House with overwhelming bipartisan support last year.

It would use $100 million in federal COVID funds to support adult mental health. But the state Senate never took up the bill, instead using that $100 million to increase mental health support in schools.

"Now, our kids need help, too. There's no question about that, but we can do both. We have the money to do both, and it really speaks to the priority of the state Senate that they didn't actually fund this desperately needed plan," Schlossberg said.

The bill would spend $34 million on workforce development, nearly $35 million on service expansion, and around $31 million on public safety.

The protracted budget process in Harrisburg offers a window to implement since it has still not yet been sent to the governor's desk. Schlossberg is still hoping to get lawmakers to fund the package.

He held a news conference with mental health professionals and lawmakers.

"Estimations suggest half a million Pennsylvanians or more are going every year without access to mental health services they need," said Dr. James A. James with St. Luke's University Health Network.

James says 53 of the state's 67 counties are estimated to have a shortage of mental health professionals.

"These individuals then have a challenging road back to wellness," James said.

In a statement to 69 News, Republican Sen. Scott Martin, chair of appropriations, said - in part - "The need for student mental health supports has grown greatly since the pandemic, and we need to find ways to get services to those in need without having to recreate the wheel."

He added he "was pleased to advance a $20 million initiative that increases support for counties to provide these services."

"We can't leave adult-based mental health at $0," Schlossberg said.