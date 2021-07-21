American Flag

ALLENTOWN, Pa. | State Rep. Peter Schweyer announced to local veterans that his monthly support program has resumed with in-person appointments at his district office in Allentown.

A representative from Schweyer's office stated that an associate from the American Legion will be available for appointments at Schweyer’s district office, at 1501 Lehigh St., Suite 206. Appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Friday of every month.

The service officer will assist veterans and their families with benefits and services available to them, according to officials. The representative also will be available to discuss pensions and other compensation, as well as education, health care and death benefits

Legion membership is not required, however, anyone interested in speaking with the adviser should schedule appointments by contacting Schweyer’s office at 610-791-6270.

Masks are required, officials say, and CDC guidelines must be followed during the appointment.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.