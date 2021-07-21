ALLENTOWN, Pa. | State Rep. Peter Schweyer announced to local veterans that his monthly support program has resumed with in-person appointments at his district office in Allentown.
A representative from Schweyer's office stated that an associate from the American Legion will be available for appointments at Schweyer’s district office, at 1501 Lehigh St., Suite 206. Appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Friday of every month.
The service officer will assist veterans and their families with benefits and services available to them, according to officials. The representative also will be available to discuss pensions and other compensation, as well as education, health care and death benefits
Legion membership is not required, however, anyone interested in speaking with the adviser should schedule appointments by contacting Schweyer’s office at 610-791-6270.
Masks are required, officials say, and CDC guidelines must be followed during the appointment.