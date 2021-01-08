As lawmakers on Capitol Hill weigh whether to pursue impeachment proceedings, Representative Susan Wild said she would vote to impeach President Donald Trump if he is not removed via the 25th Amendment.
The calls for impeachment come after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.
"Not only did the President set the stage for the attack, he also failed to take unequivocal and decisive action to condemn and stop the attack during the crucial hours in which it occurred," Wild said in a statement.
Wild said Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of Cabinet members should invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office. Wild said if that does not happen, she will vote to impeach Trump.
Some members of Congress, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have also called on Pence and Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment.
Some Congress members have pushed back against the idea of removing Trump from office, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. He and others have said impeaching Trump would only further divide the country.