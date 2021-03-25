EASTON, Pa. - It looks like the city of Easton may receive more than $2.69 million from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
Congresswoman Susan Wild and her staff said there was an error calculating how much money the city should get. During a town hall meeting with Northampton County on Thursday, Wild's staff said the estimates on who should receive what were put together by House committee staff using general formulas.
They're asking the Treasury Department, who will use its own formulas, to take another look at Easton.
"They're very willing to fix the issues," Wild said.
Wild's staff reports because of a prior agreement to share federal money with Northampton County, Easton wasn't originally designated as a metropolitan area, which it is.
"I believe there was an error in calculating how much Easton was going to get. I still can't give you an exact number but we're working hard to get that corrected and I anticipate seeing much more [money] coming down the pike," said Rep. Wild.
Easton Mayor Sal Panto, who raised concern about the issue two weeks ago, estimates the city should receive between $15-$20 million.
Bethlehem is set to receive $33.8 million and Allentown $57.5 million.
"We're going to make a lot of noise. This isn't fair. I don't want more than our share, but I don't want any less either. They've all told us they're working on it," Panto said.
The Treasury Department has 60 days from the passing of the American Rescue Plan legislation to finalize the numbers.