HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Liane Miksits has a lot of questions about why her father Frank's remains were lost for 24 days during what should have been an overnight trip from Florida to Northampton.
"I am mad. I would like to know where he was that whole time. Why couldn't nobody find that box," Miksits said.
Miksits says the ordeal caused her family many sleepless nights and agonizing days checking the postal tracking website, only to be told by postal officials the remains had sat at the Lehigh Valley distribution center for a week before being found Friday evening.
The discovery came four days after an audit of the facility by the inspector general revealed the plant's operating plan was outdated, processing procedures were not being followed, and more training is needed to meet postal standards.
Congresswoman Susan Wild called for the audit back in October. Now she's calling for a-large scale investigation into problems with the postal service, and for the president to shake up its board of governors.
"We have resolved this issue, now we need to find out what is going on overall," Wild said.
"This was just you know the sort of the final straw of what we've been hearing about the Postal Service for well over a year now. And that's really what I want the answers to I don't want this to happen to any other family ever again."
A spokesman says the postal service is reviewing their internal handling procedures regarding the Miksits case.
According to the audit, local postal officials are taking steps to implement the inspector general's recommendations to improve service by April 30.