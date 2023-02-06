WASHINGTON - Congresswoman Susan Wild is hoping she and three other Democratic colleagues can move through a package that she says will strengthen the supply chain.

"Making sure that we can proactively look at the vulnerabilities in our supply chain, identify where gaps are, where we need to be producing more, and shoring up our supply," Wild said.

The package consists of five bills that work together to federally monitor and improve the supply chain, while also creating grant programs that invest in domestic supply and manufacturing.

Of the five, Wild is introducing The Supply Chain Security and Resilience Act, which would create a program at the Department of Commerce to develop standards, guidelines, and procedures to identify needs.

"So it's partly to make sure we never end up with shortages again, but just as importantly it's to make sure we are building that Made-in-the-USA economy," Wild said. "Hopefully, we can return a lot of this manufacturing to the U.S. with American workers."

"I think there's always been a case for a need for investing, perhaps at the federal level, in manufacturing," said Director of the Center for Supply Chain Research at Lehigh University Zach Zacharia.

He thinks investing in domestic manufacturing would accelerate innovation but isn't convinced the federal government would be more effective at monitoring the supply chain.

"People who are investing their own dollars will identify those vulnerabilities," Zacharia said. "I just don't know how you'd be able to map everything that's going on, I mean we have a huge economy to be able to do that."

Wild sees it more as a resource that can work on a macro level with states and private industry: "We can see the big picture, we can see the patterns developing, where we are going to run short on certain supplies or goods."

The package will need bipartisan support to pass. Wild feels they can get it.