Congresswoman Susan Wild says the Lehigh Valley would make a great "Tech Hub."

She says phase one of the Regional Innovation Hubs program has opened and is now taking applications for Tech Hub designations.

The Tech Hubs program was authorized as part of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. It will designate a minimum of 20 Tech Hubs across the country.

These hubs are eligible for federal funding and will focus on innovation, technology and job creation.

They're supposed to be partnerships between local governments, colleges, private industry, non-profits, and community groups.

Wild says the Greater Lehigh Valley region is "uniquely situated" to be designated a Tech Hub.