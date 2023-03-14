BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Those looking for help from the Lehigh Valley's representative in Congress have a new chance to meet with her office this week.

U.S. Rep. Susan Wild scheduled mobile office hours at Northampton Community College's Fowler Center in Bethlehem.

Her team will be available to meet with constituents on Tuesday from 12-4 p.m., and on Thursday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Fowler Center is located at 511 E. Third Street.

Wild says her office can often help expedite your case with a federal agency if you're not getting the answers you need. Federal casework involves things like stalled tax returns, postal service, passports and Social Security benefits.

Wild has offices in Easton, Allentown and Lehighton. She represents Pennsylvania's 7th District, which includes Lehigh, Northampton and Carbon counties, as well as parts of Monroe County.