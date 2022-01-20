WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Susan Wild (PA-07) spoke on the House floor in honor of the late Allentown police detective, James Stanko, according to a news release from Wild's office.
Wild said Stanko helped bridge the divide between police officers and the community. Wild says Stanko was known for mentoring kid. He coached basketball, talked at schools, and offered life lessons at the Children’s Clinic, Wild said.
"Officer Stanko died on Monday, a huge loss for our community, but his legacy lives on through the countless lives he touched," said Wild.
"Working as an Allentown police officer for 13 years, Stanko never wavered in his values of honesty, integrity, and most notably, respect for others. I’m inspired by his sincere love for public service and passion for the community we are both proud to call home.
He will be deeply missed."