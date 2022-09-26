BANGOR, Pa. - Congresswoman Susan Wild is taking steps to help combat a medical worker shortage in the Lehigh Valley.

She presented Suburban EMS in Bangor with a check for more than $230,000 Monday.

It's to help with the group's program for new emergency medical technicians.

The program offers eight weeks of accelerated paramedic training in skills like providing CPR and first aid, and responding to natural disasters.

Wild also took a tour of the training facility. She says the program helps address the shortage in the medical industry.

"Anybody who has ever called 911 and needs medical help knows just how much we need to have our EMS workers and a shortage is just unacceptable," said Wild, (D)-District 7.

The program was made possible by a Community Project Funding Grant. Students are also paid hourly as full-time employees with benefits.