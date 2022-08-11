Come November, Pennsylvania's 7th District seat in the U.S. House will be up for grabs. Incumbent Congresswoman Susan Wild faces a challenge from Republican candidate Lisa Scheller. The opponents both had meet-ups with the community Thursday.

"Pennsylvania 7 is one of the most critical seats nationally," Scheller said.

Scheller held a small business roundtable discussion Thursday afternoon in Allentown.

"Being able to start a business is part of living the American dream," she said.

The same day, Wild held a virtual event on health care.

"Every American is going to save on health care under the Inflation Reduction Act," Wild said.

Wild was promoting the Inflation Reduction Act and emphasizing the need for Congress to lower prescription drug costs and cap insulin prices. Some of her constituents shared their stories about fluctuating drug costs.

"At that time, my insurance company payment was, I think it went from $10 to $15 to $20. Then I got Medicare, and it was $250. And then it was $300. And then it was $350."

Wild says the Inflation Reduction Act would allow Medicare to negotiate the price of select drugs for seniors, cap seniors' out-of-pocket drug costs and penalize companies that raise prescription costs faster than inflation.

"The IRA also addresses the long standing practice of drug companies raising their prices year after year, often at more than twice the rate of inflation," Wild said.

Meanwhile, at the RNC community center in Allentown, Scheller also touched on inflation, while advocating for small businesses.

"This inflation of 9.1 percent which is really higher, is absolutely a tax on those who can least afford it in our country. It's killing them," Scheller said.

Some in the crowd thanked Scheller for her commitment to their livelihoods. Greg Moreland, the state director with the NIFB who joined Scheller in the meeting, did the same.

"We're very excited that you stepped up to the plate," Moreland said, "and we're very excited you're going to be successful in November."