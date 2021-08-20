"Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home," President Joe Biden said in a speech Friday afternoon.
It's a message from the White House to Americans in Afghanistan promising salvation from the now-Taliban-controlled country.
"Since August 14, as the President noted earlier today, we have airlifted approximately 13,000 evacuees during the operation," said Gen. Hank Taylor, Deputy Director of the Joint Staff for Regional Operations.
All this as images pour in, showing thousands fleeing to the airport in Kabul. Some reports cite chaos, confusion, and even violence on surrounding roads.
Friday, the Pentagon said a pause stopped all flights out of the airport to alleviate a backlog in Qatar. Flights resumed Friday afternoon.
"As we continue to work the logistics of evacuation, we're in constant contact with the Taliban, working to ensure civilians have safe passage to the airport," Biden said.
Rep. Susan Wild spoke with other members of Congress after Biden's remarks. The latest developments give her a newfound confidence.
"I'm feeling better about things than I was feeling 24 hours ago or even 12 hours ago. I do absolutely feel like we are heading in the right direction in terms of getting people out of Afghanistan," Wild said.
Though, she says it has not been the United States' finest hour. Wild says this should have been handled better, and done a long time ago.
She wants servicemen and women to know their time in Afghanistan was worth something.
"I want them to know that this was not for naught, and that their time there was productive. We shouldn't view this as a win or lose kind of war," Wild said.