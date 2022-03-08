Lehigh Valley Congresswoman Susan Wild returned from a bipartisan trip to Poland to offer humanitarian support and assess the needs of the Ukrainian people.
During her visit to Poland, Wild was among the lawmakers who spoke by video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the needs of the Ukrainian people.
“As we vote this week in Congress, possibly as early as today, on supplemental Ukrainian aid, we now have a really good sense of what that money will be used for,” said Wild.
More than 2 million Ukrainians have crossed the border so far, and the United States is actively in discussion with NATO allies to bring a limited no fly zone over the humanitarian quarters to protect the women and children crossing.
“When there’s children with cancer, their lives are being put at further risk because they can’t get through these humanitarian quarters, it’s just beyond horrible,” said Wild.
Officials tell Wild that the Ukrainian government is in great need of old Russian fighter planes, and if NATO allies provide the planes, then the U.S. will supply planes on the back end. Humanitarian efforts are also needed.
“Poland is ready, willing, and able to provide those planes, but it wants to make sure that it is not going to be left without any planes of its own in the event of an attack,” said Wild.
The Congresswoman says she and her colleagues have reached a unified consensus about what needs to be done. The state official says it was important for her to experience the devastation in person.
“When you see it firsthand as I said, you can bring people together from across the aisle and we did,” said Wild.