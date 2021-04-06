ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Congresswoman Susan Wild toured the newly renovated Allentown YMCA, but the main purpose of her visit was to hear firsthand how aid from the newly passed American Rescue Plan will help rescue Lehigh Valley families in financial need.

"I was very happy to support the American Rescue Plan, I think, no pun intended it's a real shot in the arm for the country," Wild said.

And for the YMCA the aid they will receive from the plan will help alleviate one problem the pandemic created - finding quality childcare.

David Fagerstrom, the president and CEO of the Greater Valley YMCA, says trying to keep up with the demand from families has been difficult, and this aid will help.

"Part of that is there is $39 billion to help childcare centers that have just been decimated from the pandemic," Fagerstrom said.

And Congresswoman Wild says childcare and climbing out of the recession the pandemic has created go hand in hand.

"It's important for the children because they need the services and socialization. It's important for the parent who needs to get back to work," Wild said.

