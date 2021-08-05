Lehigh Valley Congresswoman Susan Wild is exploring parts of her district that are benefiting from recent financial boosts.

She visited a Girl Scouts camp in Lehigh County Thursday.

Camp Mountain House off West Rock Road is one of several places in the community that received funding from this year's appropriations package.

Wild took a tour of the camp and met with young women who've earned the Gold Award and other achievements.

Girl Scout leaders say they're thrilled to be recognized.

"This is such a quaint spot located in the Lehigh Valley, and I think that not a lot of people know that it's even here," said Kristin Leiby, director of day camps and younger girl initiatives for the Girl Scouts.

Wild also visited Freedom School at Christ Lutheran Church, and the future sites of the new Da Vinci Science Center and the Emergency Operations Center in Allentown.

