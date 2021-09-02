Lehigh Valley Congresswoman Susan Wild is calling on her colleagues in Washington to "act now" in trying to get more environmentally friendly vehicles on the road.
She visited Mack Trucks in Lower Macungie Township Thursday, and was joined by company leaders, the local United Auto Workers Union president, and climate advocates.
They're all asking Congress to pass a budget that makes investments in clean vehicles, electric charging infrastructure, and transportation improvements.
As part of the effort Mack highlighted one of its newer, electric trucks.
"We have two test trucks working right now, one in the city of New York for the Department of Sanitation, and another operating in Hickory, North Carolina in a more residential, suburban application. And results have been very positive at this point," said Scott Barraclough, Senior Product Manager for Electromobility at Mack Trucks.
Thursday's event was part of a $10-million grassroots campaign being conducted in a dozen states this month and last month.