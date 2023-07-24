L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Following devastating flash flooding across our area, many towns are beginning to see the waters drop back down to normal levels.

Congresswoman Susan Wild stopped in parts of Northampton County on Monday afternoon in hopes of getting federal aid from Washington.

Lower Mount Bethel Township was stop number two for the U.S. representative of District 7, touring alongside Emergency Management as well as Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.

The first stop was a few miles down the road in Forks Township, and the third stop would be Bangor Borough.

Houses lining the bridge at Martins Creek had piles and piles of debris as well as now-useless appliances taken out of the homes. Branches and trees piled across the bridge showed just how high the creek water rose up, just one week earlier.

The township looked a lot different on Monday afternoon.

"We've lost parts of the road, we've lost bridges, people's homes have been filled with water," Sandra Newman, who's on the Lower Mount Bethel Township Board of Supervisors, said. "It's really devastating."

The township officials tell 69 News that at least three people still can't even find their vehicles after the flash flooding caused them to be swept away.

But worst of all, of all the millions of dollars in damages across Northampton County, many don't have any flood damage insurance. And even if they do, it's not going to cover nearly enough, thanks to high premiums, officials say.

"These people are really, they're really suffering," Newman said. "I mean, they have, some of them don't have electric, they've lost their appliances, they have no place to shower, they have no place to go to the bathroom."

That's why local officials are hoping to get a declaration of disaster for the state of Pennsylvania, so they can get the federal funding to help the many in need.

"The damages we've had here in Northampton County, which are almost $8 million now and are expected to grow near $20 million," County Executive Lamont McClure said.

McClure says the entire state of Pennsylvania needs to hit $23 million in damages to qualify for federal assistance. He says combined with the damages in Berks and Bucks County, the need should well exceed that number.

And that was the reason for Rep. Wild's tour: to report back to Washington and make sure those funds get to the people who really need it.

"Sometimes federal agencies need their cages rattled a little bit," she said. "And so I need to see it myself. So that I can describe it."

Officials want to make sure all the damage is accounted for to ensure that federal aid is awarded, and ask anyone in Northampton County who hasn't done so already to fill out a questionnaire.