ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Crews worked through the night and well into Monday to repair a major water main break in Allentown's Southside.
The break Sunday morning flooded Devonshire Boulevard with rushing water, and three homes were evacuated by city code enforcement due to compromised foundations.
Many businesses and other residents are still feeling the impact too.
"I came out when it was daylight and I come to this mess. It's a disaster, unfortunately," said Stephen Engler, a resident.
A boil water advisory will remain in effect until two days after the Lehigh County Authority finishes repairs. Officials are hopeful the work will be done by later Monday.
"There's a lot of interconnecting pipes and valves that feed that water main, so it's a process to trying to shut down the water that's still coming through there," said Susan Sampson, communications manager for LCA.
The water is coming from a 36-inch diameter cast iron pipe. It's an extensive process to fix, as LCA has been working hard on excavation and repairs.
"They will actually cut out the section of pipe that is broken and insert a fitting to close it back up," Sampson said.
Water has been shut off for some residents while others are experiencing lower operating pressures. Impacted areas include Alton Park, Mountainville, Wilbur, Waldheim Park and the immediate area along Devonshire Boulevard.
"The roadway has sustained substantial damage and it will be some time before the road could be reopened and safe for motorists to travel," Sampson said.