BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Roadwork by PennDOT is causing a detour on Route 33 north Friday night, and some drivers are finding it a hassle.
The road closure was expected to begin at 7 p.m., but we're told there was a little bit of a late start.
"On a Friday you have a blockage of the road when everyone is gonna start driving," said Easton resident Kevin Dicen. "Whoever made that decision, I don't know if they were thinking right."
Drivers, you've been warned.
There's a major detour on Route 33 north in the area around the William Penn Highway and Route 22.
"Waze actually alerted me that later on there was gonna be a road closure, which was pretty helpful," Dicen said.
It's all because of repairs being done on depressions in the roadway. PennDOT estimates it won't be completed until Saturday night.
"Too many detours, too much roadwork. They should've just finished it when they started it," said Easton resident Gerald Kemler.
Traffic will be required to exit onto Route 22 east and then detour onto 25th Street. After that, you'll need to head to Route 22 west back to Route 33 north.
"They should do work at night like they were doing it and not close the whole highway," Kemler said.
PennDOT says they're estimating the roadwork will be done by 7 p.m. Saturday, so if you plan on traveling, keep the detour in mind and give yourself some extra time to get where you need to be.