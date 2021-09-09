BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The long-awaited replacement of the Meadows Road Bridge over Saucon Creek may finally see some progress, according to officials at Thursday night's meeting of the Lower Saucon Council.
Council heard the fifth and final chapter of an active transportation plan, or ATP, in the works since the beginning of the year as part of the township's application for a Pennsylvania Department of Health WalkWorks program grant from state. The presentation by phone was offered by project manager Natasha Manbeck of McMahon Associates Inc., a planning firm specializing in transportation projects.
The Meadows Road Bridge, built in 1858, was shut down three years ago by Northampton County due to deteriorating conditions. More recently, part of the bridge collapsed into the creek, leaving a gaping hole nearly through the interior of the bridge.
The bridge is considered part of an important connection hub near the Route 412 corridor which includes the Saucon Rail Trail and two nearby shopping centers, in addition to Polk Valley Park and the Saucon Valley School District campuses.
Manbeck said the ATP identifies strategies to better accommodate biking, walking and public transit in the community, and its vision is to improve the walkability of Lower Saucon in a way which supports healthy living, access to recreation and economic growth in the community.
Other ATP priority projects include adjacent trails and/or sidewalks along both Route 378 and Black River Road, and a Bingen Road trail. Additional capital improvement plans include the installation of bicycle lanes on Skibo Road between Meadows Road and Saucon Creek, as well as a pedestrian crossing on Hickory Hill Road.
Council's adoption of the plan now leaves its implementation to commence.
Township Manager Leslie Huhn said, based on discussions with the company responsible for installing the new Meadows Road Bridge, that the dismantling of the old bridge will begin in the near future but did not offer a specific week or month.
Township mask policy
In other business, council did not pass a mask mandate policy for the public visiting the township's municipal offices and/or attending council and other public meetings.
Councilwoman Priscilla deLeon initiated the mask mandate discussion but only fellow Councilwoman Kristen Stauffer offered her support.
Council also preferred not to engage in an immediate discussion on how to enforce a mask mandate without inviting the public to offer its input on the matter by use of its normal advertising methods.