ALLENTOWN, Pa -- The Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America says Allentown is the toughest place for people with asthma to be. The nonprofit gathered data from the 100 largest cities in the country for its new report released Thursday.

Allentown was ranked the number one most challenging city to live if you have asthma.

"The three things we used is prevalence, mortality and emergency room visits," said Kenneth Mendez, the president and CEO of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. "Allentown ranked fairly high in terms of emergency room visits and prevalence, so that's how it topped the list."

When asked if it is specifically Allentown or the entire Lehigh Valley area, Mendez said, "It's specifically the Allentown area. That's where we pick the data from. The metropolitan, MSA, area."

Also in the rankings is Philadelphia at 8, New York City at 15 and Harrisburg at 16.

"There's a disproportionate effect among certain communities," said Mendez. "Environmental justice issues are really linked to asthma."

This comes as the state Department of Environmental Protection is set to update its environmental justice policy later this month, for the first time since 2004. Work has been underway to revise that for years to ensure fair enforcement of environmental regulations.

In the meantime, what should the Allentown area do about the ranking? The foundation says: think air quality.

"Encouraging public transportation, clean energy, reducing emissions," said Mendez.

Mendez also stresses if you're waking up twice a month from asthma or taking a rescue inhaler a couple of times a week, it could mean your asthma isn't controlled.

"Asthma can be serious," said Mendez. "Over 3,500 people die each year from asthma."

The nonprofit recommends working with your doctor and knowing your triggers.

"Have an asthma action plan, which you can find on our website aafa.org, which really tries to measure how you're feeling and what to do, given various stages," said Mendez.

The foundation says asthma costs the health care system about $82 billion a year, so changes can save both money and lives.