ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District's superintendent may be leaving after less than a year on the job.

LehighValleyNews.com is reporting that the school board is negotiating a separation package for John Stanford.

Details of that package were not disclosed.

Stanford took on the job last November after Thomas Parker left earlier that year.

Stanford originally signed on to be superintendent through June of 2026, with an annual salary of $230,000.