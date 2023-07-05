BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An attorney for the Bethlehem Area School District acknowledged in a court hearing today that Superintendent Joseph Roy shoved an assistant principal last fall, according to a report from LehighValleyNews.com.

Liberty High School assistant principal Antonio Traca has accused Roy of assaulting him at a football game last Oct. 14. Traca is suing Roy and the district in federal court.

LehighValleyNews.com reports that the district's attorney John Freund said during a pre-trial hearing Wednesday that Roy reacted the way he did because he felt Traca wasn't doing anything to stop a fight among students.

Roy and the district are asking the judge to dismiss Traca's lawsuit on the grounds that the incident does not constitute a federal matter.