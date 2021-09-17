WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - A trial set to begin next week over the 2013 trash spill at a Northampton County landfill won't be happening.
An attorney involved in the case says the matter was resolved Thursday.
Back in March of 2013, about 12 to 13 acres worth of garbage slid 80 feet down a hill at the Chrin Brothers Landfill in Williams Township.
It forced nearby Industrial Drive to close for months.
Investigators later said it was caused by an improperly designed liner system. Chrin Brothers sued the company that made the liner.
LehighValleyLive reports that the suit was settled out of court.