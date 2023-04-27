The president of Northampton County Council is looking to get back on the ballot in next month's primary election.

Lehigh Valley Live reports that Kerry Myers is switching from Democrat to Republican to run for re-election.

It comes after a judge ruled that Myers can't be on the ballot as a Democrat. That ruling upheld a challenge to Myers' nominating petition.

The challenge said Myers didn't have enough valid signatures.

Forks Township Supervisor Kelly Keegan was challenging Myers in the Democratic primary for District 2.

No Republican is running in the district.