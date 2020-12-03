ALLENTOWN, Pa. - New findings show one-third of Allentown residents within the Neighborhood Improvement Zone, or NIZ, are living in poverty, with some paying rents close to three quarters of their monthly incomes.
This all despite the $1 billion spent in recent years on redevelopment projects geared toward bridging the gap. But the issue may not be the NIZ, but all the areas around it, according to Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley's executive director Alan Jennings.
"I think it's just landlords recognizing there isn't enough housing in the area and they can charge more and low-income people are the ones being hurt by it," Jennings said.
Jennings says he believes people move to the Lehigh Valley not only because it's a great place to live but because people are in search of cheaper housing. But as rates go up, the gap widens.
"They're bumping up their rents and low-income people can't afford it because it's not like there's wealthier people anxious to come in and take their spot," Jennings said.
He calls the housing market a merciless force, and one which leaves low-income people behind.
With 75% of their monthly income going into their landlord's pocket, little is left to put food on the table.
Jennings says Allentown is suffering beyond one-third of the NIZ.
"It's closer to, it's the entire city, the poverty rate is like 31% for the entire city of Allentown," Jennings said.