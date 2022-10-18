BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The National Institutes of Health is warning people about hair products being linked to cancer. The report released Oct. 17 states that women who used chemical hair straightening products were at a higher risk for uterine cancer.

A local salon owner says the issue isn't new and wants other salon owners to make their clients aware of the potential dangers.

Selines Santiago has been operating out of her salon SS 77 Hair Studio on West Broad Street in Bethlehem for four years, but says her knowledge and curiosity for cosmetology spans decades. As the trends change, Santiago says, she stays informed.

"If you really don't know what you're doing, you're putting someone else's life in jeopardy," Santiago says.

She says she recently saw an article that linked hair straightening products and uterine cancer in women. The National Institutes of Health noted the chemical formaldehyde may be connected. Santiago says the correlation isn't new.

"If the product is applied on the scalp, then that is penetrating your scalp and it's going into your blood streams," Santiago says.

Santiago says she's been aware of the concern since the 80's. That's why she sits her clients down, informs them of the potential dangers and even has them sign a waiver. When people do decide to take the risk, Santiago makes sure she keeps safety first.

"That means ventilation, face guard or mask in order for those fumes not to harm the client or myself," Santiago says.

Santiago encourages all salon owners to do their research on the dangers of some hair straightening products and do their due diligence by informing their clients.