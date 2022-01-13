ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a sign that's become as common as a McDonalds or Starbucks logo.
You pull up to the white tent, they ask for your information, then 3-2-1 nose swab. But the question that's been raised recently is - where is my information going and is it being protected?
Across the U.S. illegal testing sites have been flagged, leaving many worried about their information floating out there in the open.
If it's a white tent that reads 'TESTING SITE', it must be safe, right?
Wrong.
"Don't visit any pop-up tent that doesn't have hospital reps or a hospital logo," says Vicky Kistler, Allentown Director of Health.
If you don't recognize who it's associated with, don't trust it.
"Our testing sites are sponsored by our retail pharmacies - our Walgreens, our CVS, our Rite-Aid. Our pharmacies within hospital - LVHN and St. Luke's hospital," says Kistler.
And fortunately for our area, identity theft due to COVID testing sites has not been an issue.
"We're reassured that all of our testing sites that are located nearby are doing everything they can to protect all data that they have with very high standards," says Kistler.
As for a solution to stopping these illegal testing sites across the U.S.?
"The only way we're going to get out of this is to get more people vaccinated and there's no reason not to pop in," Kistler adds.
If you are looking to get vaccinated you can head on down to the Allentown Bureau of Health, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.