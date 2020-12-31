The Morning Call could be getting the same new owner as the Reading Eagle.
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that hedge fund Alden Global Capital said it wants to buy Tribune Publishing Company outright.
Tribune owns The Morning Call. Alden already owns the Reading Eagle through Media News Group.
Media News Group also owns the Pottstown Mercury.
Alden is Tribune's largest shareholder, with a 32-percent stake in the company.
Reuters is reporting that the hedge fund offered to take full control of Tribune in a deal that values the company at more than $520 million.
The Morning Call's Allentown office closed over the summer. Employees now work remotely.