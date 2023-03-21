BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you visit Bethlehem Police Chief Michelle Kott's office, the phrase "well behaved women seldom make history" might catch your eye.

Kott made history by becoming the city's first female police chief.

Growing up in McAdoo, Schuylkill County, Kott knew early she wanted a life of service. After graduating from DeSales University in 2004, she had two job prospects, the Secret Service and the Bethlehem Police Department.

"I chose the Bethlehem Police Department. I did my internship with BPD and fell in love with it. Everything about the department, the city, I just knew it was somewhere where I belonged," said Kott.

Kott says it wasn't easy being a female rookie patrol officer. She says many of her male counterparts supported her. But there were some who would treat her like a little sister and would drive by her traffic stops to check on her.

"And then there was the polar opposite individual that would say hey, no disrespect, but I feel like this is a man's job, that women should not be police officers," said Kott.

Kott says that just motivated her to work harder to make sure that when she was dispatched as backup, her male counterparts were glad she was on her way.

That determination helped her rise through the ranks quickly. Kott became a part of the hostage negotiating team, a detective in the forensic services unit before being promoted to detective sergeant, and a certified crime scene analyst.

But in 2014, she got her most important promotion: from wife to mother, welcoming a son and then a daughter four years later.

Kott says she got lucky. Her wife Kristin is the daughter of a Ridley Park, Delaware County police officer, so she knew the demands of the job.

But even so, becoming a mother taught her the importance of prioritizing a work-life balance.

"I have to really, really concentrate and make sure that I'm present for them, that you know I take off that Chief hat and I had that mom hat on and I give them the time and the day that they need because they are what comes first," said Kott.

Kott became police chief in 2020 when our nation was embroiled in protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers. Kott remembers talking to her kids about Floyd's death and then going to local protests to make sure participants were safe.

Conversations with the community are a cornerstone of Kott's administration, which has significantly expanded community policing efforts.

As far as role models, Kott credits two women as examples of how to be strong and independent: her high school softball coach and her grandmother, who beamed as she pinned on Kott's badge during her swearing in.

Kott says women coming up today shouldn't listen to those who would judge them because of their gender. She says women should stay focused on being their best and breaking new barriers for generations to come.

"Another police chief actually reached out to me and said that his daughter had my picture up on his on her wall. Representation matters and it's a big deal," said Kott.

Kott says when she retires, she wants to know she made a difference in her community. But retirement is chapter two for Kott, who says she will use her doctorate in criminal justice to teach the police officers of tomorrow.