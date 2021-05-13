ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two Lehigh Valley lawmakers are looking at how federal COVID-19 relief money is impacting some of the most vulnerable people in our area.
Democrat state Representatives Mike Schlossberg and Peter Schweyer toured the Lehigh Valley Center for Independent Living in Allentown Thursday.
They say proposed investments of millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan would close the service gap by "helping the helpers" provide much-needed services.
"We have $200 or $250 million in there that would actually increase home health care workers' wages so that we can make sure that the people who take care of the most vulnerable are paid fairly," Schlossberg said.
The Lehigh Valley Center for Independent Living is a nonprofit organization that provides services and support to people with all types of disabilities.