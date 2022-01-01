ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania Republican candidate for governor is alleging an airline flight carrying illegal immigrants was secretly flown into Lehigh Valley International Airport.
A news release from Former Congressman Lou Barletta's campaign says a World Atlantic Airlines flight with illegal immigrants was sent by the Biden Administration to Lehigh Valley International Airport on Thursday in "the hope that no one would notice."
A Democratic Congressman, who spoke about similar flights into another Pennsylvania airport says those flights were not secret and were legitimately carrying unaccompanied children as authorized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Lehigh Valley International Airport tells 69 News it, like other airports around the country, has received charter flights from the U.S. Department of Health and could see additional flights in the future.
A statement from LVIA says in part: "Under grant assurances with the Federal Aviation Administration and as a federally-obligated public use airport, the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority does not have the ability to discriminate against any aeronautical activity by refusing or denying aircraft from arriving or departing Lehigh Valley International Airport."
Earlier this week concerns were raised about four similar flights into Scranton International Airport.
During a news conference, Democratic Congressman Matt Cartwright said the Scranton flights were chartered as part of the federal government's refugee reunification process.
Cartwright says that has been in place during multiple presidential administrations and that the refugee children who arrived at the Scranton Airport were bussed to their parents or approved sponsors.
Barletta says it's impossible to determine whether everyone on the flights are in fact children.
He says there was a recent incident in Florida where a refugee claiming to be 17 was actually a 24-year-old homicide suspect.
The entire news release from Lou Barletta's campaign reads:
“The incredible secrecy and disregard for Pennsylvanians continues,” Barletta said. “First, we had to discover for ourselves that illegal immigrants were being shipped into Northeast Pennsylvania on at least four flights. But then when people demanded information, the flights were shifted to the Lehigh Valley and they just hoped no one would notice. While the Biden administration is playing games with the safety of Pennsylvanians, Gov. Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro are just throwing up their hands and saying it’s not their problem.”
Barletta has repeatedly drawn attention to the secret charter flights since he first exposed them in a letter to Wolf and Shapiro on December 23, 2021. It has now been established that at least four flights landed at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport: on December 11, December 17, and twice on Christmas night.
Barletta also appeared on Fox News last week, highlighting the public safety issues that arise with the relocation of illegal immigrants. Based on his experience as a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security, he knows that it is nearly impossible to conduct adequate background checks on adults or teenagers who have already entered the country illegally.
Barletta has also argued that it’s impossible to determine the actual age of any minors on board the flights and pointed to a recent incident in Florida, where an illegal immigrant claiming to be 17 years old was actually 24, and subsequently was charged with murder in a stabbing attack.
Further, there has been no proof that health screenings were conducted on adults or children on the flights. At a time when COVID-19 cases are rising again, health checks are of paramount importance, but the need for vigilance does not stop there. Pennsylvania school students are required to be vaccinated against a number of diseases, including polio, hepatitis, mumps, and measles before they enter school, and there is no evidence that children on the airplanes have been fully inoculated. These immunizations are required by law and are different from the unconstitutional Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandates issued by the Executive Branch of the federal government.
Incredibly, both Wolf and Shapiro have issued statements that express identical sentiments: that these flights of illegal immigrants into Pennsylvania are not their problem.
“This is a flippant and childish response that shows blind trust in an incompetent and uncaring Biden administration, and doesn’t explain whether Tom Wolf and Josh Shapiro knew these flights were happening and kept them secret,” Barletta said. “Obviously, the federal government is tasked with immigration enforcement, but the governor and attorney general are responsible for keeping Pennsylvanians safe and informed.”
Barletta said Wolf and Shapiro, who is the likely Democratic candidate for governor, have shown that they are just rubber stamps for the Biden administration.
“Wolf and Shapiro don’t answer whether they had knowledge of the health status of the illegal immigrants, or whether there were background checks conducted on any adults in the group,” Barletta continued. “The attitude displayed by Wolf and Shapiro shows a complete disregard for the safety of Pennsylvanians, and it shows that they have no problems keeping the truth from our citizens.”
Barletta has listed several new proposals to protect Pennsylvania and local residents from illegal immigration when he is elected governor.
First, Barletta would prohibit state and local agencies from conducting business with any private entities which assist in the resettlement of illegal immigrants, such as the charter bus companies that helped transport the illegal immigrants from Wilkes-Barre Scranton Airport and presumably from Allentown.
Second, Barletta would prohibit the granting or renewal of any licenses to entities to provide assistance to Unaccompanied Alien Children unless there is a cooperative agreement between the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the federal government.
Third, Barletta would prohibit admittance to Pennsylvania schools any illegal immigrant children who are not verified to have been fully immunized as required by state law.