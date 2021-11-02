ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Republican challenger Glenn Eckhart has taken the lead over Democratic incumbent Phil Armstrong in the race for Lehigh County Executive.
Eckhart holds a 52% to 48% lead over Armstrong.
Those results are not official, partly because mail-in ballots may not yet be fully counted.
Armstrong is a former teacher and Whitehall Township commissioner.
Eckhart is a former county commissioner and county controller.
“I am going to build a great team in which we are going to handle Lehigh County government a little bit better than it is right now,” said Eckhart at a debate on the WFMZ-TV show "Business Matters" in October, addressing the future he envisioned if he were to be elected.
Armstrong reflected on his time in the county executive position at the "Business Matters" debate.
“I stand on all of the things we have accomplished. We have opened up the government like it's never been opened before. Citizen academies, newsletters, webcasts promoting events, business and Lehigh County news,” said Armstrong.
