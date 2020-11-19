The 2020 presidential election ballots are close to being certified in Lehigh County. More than 185,000 people cast ballots for the presidential candidates.
"I can state pretty emphatically and confidently this election in Lehigh County in this building has been secure, open, transparent and professional," said Ed White.
For 100 hours, White has been monitoring the ballot counting for Lehigh County Republicans. He says he's been close enough to see if any ballots had been tampered with, which he said he hasn't seen.
"As close as I've requested with maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask," he said of the distance he's been allowed to view the counting.
"There were closed-circuit TVs in the room that were pointing to those areas that we were not next to," said Democrat Joanne Kelhart.
Kelhart was also in the ballot-counting room on Election Day, and also said the election was secure.
Both she and White say their parties were represented in watching the vote totals, which included attorneys for the Trump and Biden campaigns.
Since Election Day, some have feared dead people can vote and are voting. Kelhart and White say the county scours obituary pages.
"They go back through the voter rolls and they can catch it that way," Kelhart explained.
White also says he tested the system and put in the name of his dead mother, and the system held, she wasn't allowed to vote. He did say one dead person's vote may have counted but calls it an anomaly. White says the person died in Erie County between the time the ballot was mailed and Election Day and that death wasn't immediately reported.
White also says he watched nearly every ballot be scanned into the machine and that, too, was properly done.