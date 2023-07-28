HARRISBURG, Pa. - Republican Gary Day said Friday he will be seeking the Republican nomination for State Representative of Pennsylvania's 187th District next year.

Current Rep. Ryan Mackenzie has said he will not stand for reelection. Mackenzie will be competing for the Republican nomination in the 7th District race for the seat in the U.S. House of Representatives currently held by Democrat Susan Wild.

“I’m offering my experience to the voters of the district and would be honored to serve them in this capacity again,” Day said.

Day said he has served in Harrisburg already and has an established, conservative voting record.

He said, “I expect to work on the issues that are important to the people of this district including, the Economy, Inflation, protecting children in our schools and ensuring freedoms of every constituent.”

The 187th District covers parts of Lehigh County, including Macungie, Heidelberg Township, and Lynn Township.