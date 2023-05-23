BETHLEHEM, Pa. - According to unofficial primary election results, Republican James Follweiler earned a spot on the ballot in the race for a seat on Bethlehem City Council after launching a write-in campaign.

Follweiler unofficially earned 139 write-in votes, with Northampton County posting ninety-nine in addition to Lehigh County’s forty votes.

“I want to thank those whose displayed their support and confidence in me through their actions to write-me in for Bethlehem City Council. This is a great result given a quick two-week campaign,” Follweiler said.

For the Bethlehem City Council race, the general election will now have a full slate of Republican and Democrat candidates vying for the three available positions. Primary election results must be certified by May 30.

Follweiler was the Bethlehem Republican mayoral candidate in 2003 and a 2005 City Council candidate.