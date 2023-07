A Republican has filed paperwork to run in the 2024 congressional race to represent the Lehigh Valley and parts of the Poconos.

Maria Montero filed campaign finance reporting information with the Federal Election Commission in the race for Pennsylvania's 7th District.

Democrat Susan Wild, who currently holds the U.S. House seat, is also running in the race.

The 7th District covers Lehigh, Northampton, and Carbon counties, as well as part of Monroe County.