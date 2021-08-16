BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Republican candidate has withdrawn from the Northampton County Council race.
Scott Hough filed paperwork with the Northampton County Board of Elections withdrawing his name as a Republican candidate for Northampton County Council in the November 2, 2021 election, according to his campaign's Facebook page.
"This was not an easy decision to make, but one that I feel is best for me, my family, and the constituents of Northampton County," Hough said.
Hough said he was offered a professional opportunity outside of the Lehigh Valley by a major worldwide entertainment company. Hough said the job will require him to begin working in the western United States at the end of August and to eventually relocate his family.
He said his Republican running mates Kristin Lorah-Soldridge, John Goffredo, Annamarie Robertone and Nicole Romanishan have his full support in the upcoming election "and will make fantastic members of the County Council if elected."