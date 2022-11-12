ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Sam Chandler, Republican strategist who used to work with Charlie Dent, was on WFMZ Saturday morning.

Chandler discusses how the midterm elections went they way he thought they would and how Pennsylvania tends to be a purple state.

"Voters vote for the candidate in this state," Chandler said.

He went on to say that in Pennsylvania, voters choose individuals and don't generally vote straight party tickets.

Pennsylvanians are not afraid to vote across party lines when they feel it is in their state's best interest.