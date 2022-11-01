You've probably seen the ads.

"Biden and Pelosi's economic policies are hurting us..." or "Radicals in Washington are restructuring the U.S. economy, shuttering small businesses, and dramatically driving up inflation."

Republicans are blaming Democrats for soaring prices. But is there any truth to it?

"The vast majority of what we're seeing in terms of inflation, I don't think it's, I don't think we can really rightly put the blame squarely on them," said Lehigh University professor Ahmed Rahman.

Rahman says several things are to blame, including the pandemic and stimulus packages started by the Trump administration and continued by President Joe Biden.

He says the states should have been encouraged to bank some of that money, instead of flooding the economy with it.

But Rahman says the biggest chunk of responsibility belongs to the Federal Reserve, an independent body whose sole mission is to regulate the economy.

"When the Fed sees lots of spending on the fiscal side, they should respond accordingly, and it just doesn't seem like they had done that," said Rahman.

Many Democrats say corporate greed is responsible.

And even though corporate profits are up this year, DeSales University professor Tim Masthay says inflation is a global problem, stretching far beyond corporations or political parties.

"It has clear political implications though, because the public, oftentimes they need somebody to blame, and so you sort of look at the government and you naturally go to that place," said Masthay.

A recent Bankrate survey says 71 percent of Americans polled place a moderate amount of blame on Democrats, while more than half put the same amount of blame on Republicans.

But Masthay says that doesn't necessarily mean voters will unseat incumbents.

"You can look back, so the last time we had sort of really serious inflation problems was the early 80s, when Ronald Reagan was president and he got reelected in 1984," said Masthay.

While the economy is a big issue for voters, experts say others, like abortion, could potentially add to or offset political party victories.