Political experts say newly registered voter data may indicate a huge turnout for the presidential election in November.
"I would not be surprised if the voting turnout rate in Pennsylvania in 2020 resembles some of those numbers we saw from a century ago," said Professor Chris Borick with Muhlenberg College.
Borick says it's possible Pennsylvania's voter turnout could be on par with 1908's turnout of 65 percent or higher.
He says new voter registration numbers here in the Lehigh Valley show the Keystone State is more competitive than ever, with Republicans gaining ground on the Democrats' strong suit.
Lehigh and Northampton counties added roughly 25,000 voters to their rolls.
Republicans are taking 41 percent of new registered voters, to the Democrats' 33 percent.
That's the flipside of 2016, when Democrats were at the top of the leader board.
In 2016, the Lehigh Valley eeked out a win for Hillary Clinton by just one percentage point.
Donald Trump won the state with a total of 48 percent of the vote and Pennsylvania further sealed its status as a bellwether for national outcomes. But political experts say it's the independents, who added roughly the same percentage of new voters for both cycles, that could tip the win.
In 2016 Trump was able to get a lot of independent support.
But Borick says while the registration numbers tell us about new voters, what's on the mind of the rest of the voting population remains to be seen.
"A little tougher, a little different in 2020 than 2016 certainly in reach for the president certainly in reach for Democrats to take back a state that they had long dominated in presidential races but have lost four years ago," said Borick.
To put the Lehigh Valley's new registration numbers into perspective, Pennsylvania now has roughly 4.2 million Democrats and 3.5 million Republicans.
Political experts say it's likely the Lehigh Valley will be hearing a lot from the candidates in the coming days as they try to capture independent and undecided voters.