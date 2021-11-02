ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Republican candidates have the edge in three out of the five contests for Lehigh County Commissioner seats.
Republican Antonio Pineda has 66% of the vote so far in the race for the chance to represent the county's District 1 seat, while Democrat Luke Savage has 34% of the vote.
In the race to represent District 2, Republican Ron Beitler so far has 58% of the vote, compared to 42% of the vote for Democrat Mark Federov.
In the District 3 race, Democrat Zachary Borghi has a 58% to 42% lead over Republican Jacqueline Rivera.
Democratic candidate Geoffrey Brace has a 67% to 33% lead over Republican Marjulee Colon in the race for the Lehigh County Commissioners District 4 seat.
In the race to represent District 5, Republican Jeffrey Dutt is leading Democrat Joyce Moore 59% to 41%.
A map of what portions of Lehigh County each district represents can be found on the county's website.
More election results and other information on local races can be found on the Election Central section of our website.