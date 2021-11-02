South Whitehall Township

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Republican candidates are holding leads over the Democratic candidates in the race for two South Whitehall Township commissioner seats.

Republicans Monica Hodges and David Kennedy each received 29% of the vote, while Democrat Joe Setton received 22% of the vote so far. Thomas Johns, also a Democrat, has 20% of the vote so far.

The four candidates are competing for two available seats for the chance to serve a four-year term.

Those results are not official, partly because mail-in ballots may not yet be fully counted.

Meanwhile, in the race to serve as a township commissioner for a two-year term, Republican Brad Osborne got 58% of the vote, compared with 38% of the vote for Democrat Jamal Ahmed and 4% for Libertarian Matthew Schutter.

