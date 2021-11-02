EASTON, Pa. – Republicans have regained their majority on Northampton County Council, as three of their candidates will join two Democrats in taking the five seats that were up for grabs.
Incumbent Democrat Tara Zrinski led with 32,837 votes, followed by Republican John Goffredo with 31,719. Incumbent Democrat Lori Vargo Heffner received 31,589 votes, and Republicans John Brown and Nicole Romanishan got 31,494 and 31,484 votes respectively.
The other incumbent Democrats, William B. McGee and Ronald R. Heckman, as well as newcomer Patti Bruno, did not make the cut. Neither did Republicans Kristin Lorah Soldridge and Annamarie T. Robertone.
The elected at-large councilmembers will each serve four-year terms under Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure, who beat Republican challenger Steve Lynch.
For more election results and other information on local races, you can go to the Election Central section of our website.